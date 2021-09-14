HaloDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $241,729.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $241,729.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00078833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00121484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00172079 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,973.41 or 1.00002142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.41 or 0.07226956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.00915658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

