Handshake Market Cap Tops $137.44 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $137.44 million and approximately $498,677.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,168.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.10 or 0.07223251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00383930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.74 or 0.01356295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00120375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00567773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.14 or 0.00549393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.00338389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,539,620 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

