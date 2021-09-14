Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.