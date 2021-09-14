Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $133.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

