Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS HDIUF remained flat at $$29.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

