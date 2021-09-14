Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYAC. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $9,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $8,658,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $6,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $6,041,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $4,838,000.

Shares of HYAC stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,273. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

