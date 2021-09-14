HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $17.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

HCA stock opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $261.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

