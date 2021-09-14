Head to Head Analysis: Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) versus SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial 155.44% 9.96% 2.13%

This is a summary of current recommendations for SOHO China and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ellington Financial has a consensus target price of $16.56, indicating a potential downside of 10.52%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than SOHO China.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOHO China and Ellington Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial $111.87 million 8.29 $25.00 million $1.63 11.36

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Volatility and Risk

SOHO China has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

