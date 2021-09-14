Head to Head Analysis: ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) vs. Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59% Oak Valley Bancorp 31.00% 12.80% 1.05%

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ServisFirst Bancshares and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.05%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Oak Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 9.41 $169.57 million $3.13 23.26 Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million 2.83 $13.69 million N/A N/A

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

