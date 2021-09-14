Head-To-Head Contrast: Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) versus Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gevo and Origin Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $5.54 million 231.03 -$40.19 million ($0.51) -12.73 Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Origin Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gevo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gevo and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 0 3 0 3.00 Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00

Gevo presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 125.99%. Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Gevo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Origin Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Gevo and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -4,297.25% -11.81% -10.73% Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Gevo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology. The Gevo Development and Agri-Energy segment is currently responsible for the operation of its agri energy facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company was founded by Christopher Michael Ryan, Matthew W. Peters, Peter Meinhold, and Frances Hamilton Arnold on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

