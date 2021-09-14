Head-To-Head Contrast: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) versus Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93% Tencent 35.35% 13.54% 8.10%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sharing Economy International and Tencent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tencent 3 2 7 1 2.46

Tencent has a consensus price target of $177.61, suggesting a potential upside of 189.12%. Given Tencent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Tencent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 105.28 -$6.72 million N/A N/A Tencent $69.86 billion 8.44 $23.17 billion $1.61 38.16

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Tencent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tencent beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services. The company is also involved in production, investment, and distribution of films and television programs for third parties, as well as copyrights licensing, merchandise sales, and other activities. In addition, it develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, information system integration, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. Tencent Holdings Limited company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

