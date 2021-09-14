Head to Head Review: South State (NASDAQ:SSB) vs. Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of South State shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of South State shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares South State and Independent Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State $1.22 billion 3.91 $120.63 million $5.12 13.11 Independent Bank Group $696.57 million 4.15 $201.21 million $4.87 13.75

Independent Bank Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South State. South State is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

South State pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. South State pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South State has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

South State has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for South State and Independent Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South State 0 4 2 0 2.33 Independent Bank Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

South State presently has a consensus target price of $75.24, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $74.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.75%. Given South State’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South State is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Profitability

This table compares South State and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State 28.20% 10.78% 1.29% Independent Bank Group 34.94% 9.41% 1.32%

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats South State on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

