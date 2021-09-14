Head to Head Survey: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) & Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Corsair Gaming and Media 100, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 3 6 0 2.67 Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $41.44, suggesting a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Media 100.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Media 100’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming 7.63% 40.73% 14.22% Media 100 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Media 100’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.61 $103.22 million $1.55 18.84 Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Media 100.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Media 100 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Media 100 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

Media 100 Company Profile

Media 100, Inc. engages in the manufacture of video editing software and non-linear editing systems designed for professional cutting and editing. The company was founded by Alfred A. Molinari, Jr. in December 1973 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.