Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey Sells 575 Shares of Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $20,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,541,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,893,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

