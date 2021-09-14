Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Position Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $37.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

