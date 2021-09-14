Hellenic Coin (HNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00384750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

