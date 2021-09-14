Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Down to $54.24

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.24, but opened at $49.31. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 52,013 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLF shares. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,284,000 after buying an additional 437,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.