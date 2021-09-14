HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) announced a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HgCapital Trust stock opened at GBX 396.59 ($5.18) on Tuesday. HgCapital Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 264.40 ($3.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 412.50 ($5.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 392.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 355.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

