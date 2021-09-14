High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

PCF stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $123,059.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 73,596 shares of company stock valued at $727,512 over the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.