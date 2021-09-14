Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Plans Dividend of GBX 22

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HCFT opened at GBX 898 ($11.73) on Tuesday. Highcroft Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 899 ($11.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 860.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 823.60. The stock has a market cap of £46.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07.

Highcroft Investments Company Profile

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

