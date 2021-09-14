Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Plans Dividend of GBX 22

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON HCFT opened at GBX 898 ($11.73) on Tuesday. Highcroft Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 899 ($11.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 860.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 823.60. The stock has a market cap of £46.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07.
Highcroft Investments Company Profile
