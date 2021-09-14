Highlander Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $1,359,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $44,322,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,222,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,117 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.