Highlander Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. 267,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,330. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCA. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.