HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 827 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 826,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 81,142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 84,322 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77.

