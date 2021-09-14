HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

