HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,292 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.