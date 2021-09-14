Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.34. 3,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,645,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $115,521.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,879.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500 and have sold 49,232 shares worth $594,230. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

