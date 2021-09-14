Honest One Day Volume Reaches $1,889.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $1,889.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00080327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00121032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00171019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,434.65 or 1.00074446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.89 or 0.07146299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.03 or 0.00941873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

