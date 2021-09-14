Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce $59.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $60.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $234.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $242.20 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $251.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 68,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,872. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $737.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

