HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 464.91 ($6.07).

HSBC stock traded down GBX 7.45 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 372.90 ($4.87). The stock had a trading volume of 21,690,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156,180. The company has a market capitalization of £76.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 399.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 422.30. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

