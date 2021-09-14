Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HNP. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HNP stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. 32,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,503. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huaneng Power International (HNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.