Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 54,885 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

