HUSD Price Hits $1.00 (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $478.19 million and $275.28 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00142196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00827203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043716 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 478,003,355 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

