Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Insider Sells C$2,512,500.00 in Stock

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$2,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,595,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,630,051.50.

Bitfury Holding B.V. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 200,000 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total value of C$2,466,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 206,490 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$2,114,457.60.

HUT stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.46. 737,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,512. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.93. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$15.98. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

HUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

