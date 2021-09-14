HyperCash Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. HyperCash has a market cap of $36.45 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,184.68 or 1.00006069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00073705 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00938198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.02 or 0.00434529 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00308430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002208 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00070535 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.