I/O Coin (IOC) One Day Volume Tops $1,403.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $1,403.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00426529 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002349 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.74 or 0.01112484 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 528.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000211 BTC.

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,105,849 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

