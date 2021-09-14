Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IBDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 price target on Iberdrola and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.68.

IBDRY traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 93,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 49.40%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

