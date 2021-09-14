ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LBOW opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.46. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 71.70 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

Get ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments alerts:

About ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.