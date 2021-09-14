Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.96 EPS

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ICVX stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

ICVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

