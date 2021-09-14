Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.61 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $44.42 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 56.6% against the dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00079465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00122474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00172533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,974.13 or 0.99842074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.99 or 0.07186141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.00918037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

