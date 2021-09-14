IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $2.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of IMV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,205. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. Analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 162,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

