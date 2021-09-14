Innes Smith Sells 16,500 Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) insider Innes Smith sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18).
SPR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 151 ($1.97). 215,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,126. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market capitalization of £154.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. Springfield Properties Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80.25 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 175 ($2.29).
Springfield Properties Company Profile
