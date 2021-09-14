Innes Smith Sells 16,500 Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) insider Innes Smith sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18).

SPR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 151 ($1.97). 215,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,126. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market capitalization of £154.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. Springfield Properties Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80.25 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 175 ($2.29).

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

