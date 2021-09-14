Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 628.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IVDN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Innovative Designs has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

