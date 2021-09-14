Insider Buying: Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Richard H. Little bought 3,000 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $23,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Battalion Oil stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931. Battalion Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.
Battalion Oil Company Profile
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
