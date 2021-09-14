Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys 127 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £374.65 ($489.48).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 123 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £375.15 ($490.14).

On Monday, July 12th, Murray Auchincloss bought 100 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £311 ($406.32).

BP stock traded up GBX 6.65 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 302.30 ($3.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,559,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a market cap of £60.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of BP to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 370.73 ($4.84).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

