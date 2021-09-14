Insider Buying: Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Purchases 2,635 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Samir Desai acquired 2,635 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £4,031.55 ($5,267.25).

Samir Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Samir Desai purchased 39,125 shares of Funding Circle stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £59,470 ($77,697.94).

FCH stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.40. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99. The company has a market cap of £523.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

