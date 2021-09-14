Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,219,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,087,847.20.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Robert Wares purchased 31,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Wares purchased 31,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,865.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

