Insider Selling: Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,361. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $927.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMBM. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

