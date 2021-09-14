Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells 8,344 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84.

TRP stock traded down C$0.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.50. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$65.44. The stock has a market cap of C$61.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

