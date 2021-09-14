Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.95.

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$20.71 price target (down previously from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. Interfor has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

