International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

